Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.99

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.99 and last traded at $59.93, with a volume of 6086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHR. KeyCorp upped their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Phreesia alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.36 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.02.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 80,245 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $4,211,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 24,370 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,394,451.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,045,968.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,516 shares of company stock worth $7,548,629. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at about $20,301,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 27.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,486,000 after purchasing an additional 623,237 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 50.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,469,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,224,000 after purchasing an additional 491,174 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 2,174.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 512,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,470,000 after purchasing an additional 490,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at about $7,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.