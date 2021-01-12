Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International stock opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.40.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.