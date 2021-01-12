Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.40. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

