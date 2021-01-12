Phantasma Energy 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $421.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $519,681.91 and $421.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma Energy token can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00023552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00109896 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00064568 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00251810 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 79.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00060925 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 49,697,497 tokens. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

Phantasma Energy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

