PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

PGTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

