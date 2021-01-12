PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
PGTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.25.
Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
