Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.67

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.67 and last traded at C$3.58, with a volume of 858464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.35.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEY. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.75 target price on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.48.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$603.65 million and a PE ratio of -5.98.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$86.99 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, with a total value of C$28,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$631,294.95.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

