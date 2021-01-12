PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) (CVE:PSH) Shares Up 37.9%

PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) (CVE:PSH)’s share price traded up 37.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 530,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the average session volume of 168,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of C$39.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66.

PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) (CVE:PSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$32.93 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that PetroShale Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetroShale Inc, an oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks. The company holds approximately 8,218 net acres of land in Fort Berthold, primarily in McKenzie and Dunn counties, North Dakota. It also holds interests in Richland County, Montana; and royalty interests in Alberta and Ontario.

