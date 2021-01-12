Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys 1,549 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,482,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,667,000 after acquiring an additional 25,896 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 391,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 36,364 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,277,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,300 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,435,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,811,000 after purchasing an additional 704,961 shares during the period.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Gold Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.68. 26,303,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,089,791. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.