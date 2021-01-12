Perkins Coie Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $255,930,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2,395.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,677 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 180.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,507,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,557 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.00. 14,141,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,023,119. The stock has a market cap of $637.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $126.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

