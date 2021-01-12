People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of People’s United Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PBCT. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $14.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,272,000 after buying an additional 4,391,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,714,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,042 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,949,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,957,000 after purchasing an additional 736,796 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 483,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $4,657,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

