Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 2,500 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in General Electric by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 124,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in General Electric by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,226 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 985,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in General Electric by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.77. 3,101,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,079,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

