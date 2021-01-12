Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,045.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $214.40. 21,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,542. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $214.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

