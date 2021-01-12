Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $1.92 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.83. 186,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

