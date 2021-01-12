Peoples Financial Services CORP. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after purchasing an additional 195,592 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 310,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,482,000 after purchasing an additional 121,963 shares during the period. 30.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL traded down $21.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,734.76. The stock had a trading volume of 66,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,764.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,604.40. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,843.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,813.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

