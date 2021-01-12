Peoples Financial Services CORP. Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.5% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $451,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 24,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $271,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.57. The company had a trading volume of 351,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,347,911. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $109.56. The company has a market capitalization of $193.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.19 and its 200 day moving average is $95.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

