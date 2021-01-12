Peoples Financial Services CORP. Acquires 195 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ECL traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,495. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.57.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

