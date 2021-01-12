Peoples Financial Services CORP. Acquires 1,900 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after buying an additional 1,728,968 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Bank of America by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after buying an additional 3,066,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,090,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,150,000 after buying an additional 349,711 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 11.4% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,755,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,912,000 after buying an additional 896,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,667,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,721,000 after buying an additional 62,976 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,260,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,369,392. The company has a market cap of $291.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.67.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.