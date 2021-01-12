Peony Reaches Market Capitalization of $67,326.10 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Peony token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $67,326.10 and $4,719.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00015103 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002290 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,207,749 tokens. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Token Trading

Peony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

