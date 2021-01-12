Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives $65.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.18.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Penn National Gaming stock traded up $5.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,940,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,378,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.37. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $106.39.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,781.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $612,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,825 shares of company stock valued at $28,604,865 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 21.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 263.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

