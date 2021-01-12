Parkside Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,602 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $147.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,673,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,424,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.79. The stock has a market cap of $416.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,475,000 shares of company stock worth $1,388,575,145. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

