Parkit Enterprise Inc. (PKT.V) (CVE:PKT) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.81

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (PKT.V) (CVE:PKT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 46300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.88 million and a P/E ratio of -20.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22.

About Parkit Enterprise Inc. (PKT.V) (CVE:PKT)

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

