PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

OTCMKTS:PKCOY opened at $17.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.99. PARK24 has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through Parking Business in Japan, Parking Business Overseas, and Mobility Business segments. Its services include hourly parking facilities; reserved parking and monthly parking services; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, and motorcycles and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, and pay and display parking services.

