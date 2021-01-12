PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKCOY opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99. PARK24 has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Get PARK24 alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PKCOY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised PARK24 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of PARK24 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through Parking Business in Japan, Parking Business Overseas, and Mobility Business segments. Its services include hourly parking facilities; reserved parking and monthly parking services; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, and motorcycles and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, and pay and display parking services.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for PARK24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARK24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.