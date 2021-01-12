Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Shares Up 0.8%

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.49. 36,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the average session volume of 11,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRMRF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.44.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $600.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.14 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 27.10%.

About Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.