Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) PT Raised to C$6.25

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

POU has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.92.

Get Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) alerts:

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) stock opened at C$5.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.89. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.81 and a 12 month high of C$7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$761.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.26) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$138.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 10,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total transaction of C$39,982.61.

About Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.