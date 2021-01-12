Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT) & ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Critical Comparison

Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT) and ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Paragon Technologies alerts:

This table compares Paragon Technologies and ChampionX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ChampionX $1.13 billion 3.21 $52.16 million $0.99 18.34

ChampionX has higher revenue and earnings than Paragon Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Paragon Technologies has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChampionX has a beta of 3.41, meaning that its stock price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.5% of ChampionX shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Paragon Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of ChampionX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paragon Technologies and ChampionX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ChampionX 0 1 8 0 2.89

ChampionX has a consensus target price of $15.96, indicating a potential downside of 12.09%. Given ChampionX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ChampionX is more favorable than Paragon Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Paragon Technologies and ChampionX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon Technologies N/A N/A N/A ChampionX -54.03% -2.67% -1.21%

Summary

ChampionX beats Paragon Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paragon Technologies

Paragon Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the material handling, distribution, real estate, and investments business activities in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It provides various productivity enhancing material handling solutions, including complete systems, subsystem technologies, products, software, and services for automated material handling and order processing applications. The company also distributes IT hardware products comprising notebook and desktop computers, TVs, projectors, gaming products, accessories, servers, workstations, storage and networking products, printers, audio visual products, and power protection systems; and offers managed services, printing outsourcing, electronic documents management, electronic invoicing, and internet of things services. In addition, it holds luxury residential condominiums in Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as provides ancillary real estate services; and invests in businesses and securities under the investment management policy. The company was formerly known as SI Handling Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Paragon Technologies, Inc. in April 2000. Paragon Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is based in Easton, Pennsylvania.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. In addition, it provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for drilling. ChampionX Corporation has collaboration agreement with Modumetal Inc. The company was formerly known as Apergy Corporation and changed its name to ChampionX Corporation in June 2020. ChampionX Corporation is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.