Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Receives $11.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. HSBC increased their price target on Pampa Energía from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the second quarter worth $7,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the second quarter worth $932,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 13.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 560,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 64,625 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 37.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 222,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the third quarter worth $417,000. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,251. Pampa Energía has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $734.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.17. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.