Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Short Interest Update

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,100 shares, an increase of 712.3% from the December 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,762,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PALAF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.24. 1,156,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 16.47 and a current ratio of 18.72. Paladin Energy has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

