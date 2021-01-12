Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.43

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and traded as high as $8.10. Pacific Valley Bank shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 12,630 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $32.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68.

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter.

Pacific Valley Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides consumer loans; business loans, such as commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production loans, and government guaranteed loan programs; debit cards; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and other services, as well as e-statements and order checks.

