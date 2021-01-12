Pacific Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 862.1% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.45. 2,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,839. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.29. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $100.90 and a 1 year high of $179.30.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

