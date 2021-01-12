Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $8.84 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,897 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after buying an additional 4,549,646 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 39,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 571.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,633 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $99.60. 49,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,025. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $99.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

