Pacific Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 122.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 156,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,595,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 37,713 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,858,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 25,047.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 91,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after purchasing an additional 90,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 89,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,714. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.68 and a fifty-two week high of $122.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.71 and its 200-day moving average is $113.12.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.