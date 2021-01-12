Pacific Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 28,071 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.9% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 283.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.72. 1,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,879. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.54 and its 200 day moving average is $69.46. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $77.11.

