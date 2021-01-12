PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $584,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in PACCAR by 6,866.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690,314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,348,000 after purchasing an additional 592,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,380,000 after buying an additional 395,114 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $32,163,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 76.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,526,000 after buying an additional 348,630 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.14. 6,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,653. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.67. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $95.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

