PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.71.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.
In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $584,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.14. 6,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,653. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.67. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $95.82.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.