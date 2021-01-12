Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in December

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUTKY remained flat at $$2.06 on Tuesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OUTKY shares. SEB Equities upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

