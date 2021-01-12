Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

NASDAQ:OTTR traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.13. 90,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,471,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,218,000 after purchasing an additional 276,867 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 115,828.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 207,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 207,333 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1,521.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 95,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 89,460 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Otter Tail by 27.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 403,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,577,000 after buying an additional 85,767 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

