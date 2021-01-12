Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $117.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $83.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OSK. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of OSK opened at $92.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $46.72 and a 12-month high of $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.58.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $106,874.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,711,000 after purchasing an additional 534,203 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,340,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,706,000 after acquiring an additional 38,277 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,863,000 after acquiring an additional 318,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 448,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,939,000 after acquiring an additional 61,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

