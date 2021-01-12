Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, an increase of 1,683.9% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EMRRF stock remained flat at $$0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 118,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,323. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30. Orogen Royalties has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.47.

About Orogen Royalties

Orogen Royalties Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and precious and base metal deposits. The company was formerly known as Evrim Resources Corp. and changed its name to Orogen Royalties Inc in August 2020. Orogen Royalties Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

