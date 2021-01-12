Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, an increase of 1,683.9% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
EMRRF stock remained flat at $$0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 118,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,323. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30. Orogen Royalties has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.47.
About Orogen Royalties
