Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Given New $7.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $6.50 to $7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $5.12 on Monday. Orla Mining has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $6.04.

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

