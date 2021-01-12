Orient Walt 1-Day Volume Hits $1.19 Million (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for about $0.0694 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orient Walt has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orient Walt has a market cap of $6.55 million and $1.19 million worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00023799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00111353 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00259569 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00064229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00061822 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 59.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000631 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,478,050 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

Orient Walt Coin Trading

Orient Walt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

