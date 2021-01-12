Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Option Care Health stock opened at $17.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 1.04. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $18.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.53 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 331.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Option Care Health will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 32.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,012,000 after buying an additional 812,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,260,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after buying an additional 768,167 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 8,897.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,034,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,202,000 after buying an additional 2,011,936 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 903,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after buying an additional 16,526 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 20.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 870,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after buying an additional 150,211 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

