OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Trading Up 6.6%

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) was up 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 2,578,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,935,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OPGN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of OpGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of OpGen from $5.00 to $5.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.55.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 181.57% and a negative net margin of 532.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that OpGen, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OpGen stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,303 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of OpGen worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

