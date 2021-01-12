OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Get OneMain alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OMF. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

OneMain stock opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.35. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $51.23.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.42 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OneMain will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $634,148.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,157,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,023,872.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 95.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 379.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of OneMain by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.