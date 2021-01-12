OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.05.

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.19 million. Analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the third quarter valued at about $27,195,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 14.0% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 20.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 776,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after buying an additional 131,293 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at about $10,316,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 774,385.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after buying an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

