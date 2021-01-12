Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) were up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 3,152,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,829,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

ONCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th.

The company has a market cap of $196.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.33% and a negative net margin of 778.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,200,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 5.37% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

