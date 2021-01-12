ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.64

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.64 and last traded at $36.63, with a volume of 114233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.46.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -918.02, a PEG ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $219,592.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 839,129 shares of company stock valued at $22,056,143 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $192,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

