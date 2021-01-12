ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ON Semiconductor is well-positioned to benefit from the solid momentum witnessed in image sensors amid consistent growth in advanced driver-assistance systems (“ADAS”) domain. Strong traction for silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power products driven by growth in electric vehicles (EVs) augurs well. Also, healthy growth in the 5G infrastructure business favors growth prospects. Besides, the recovery seen automotive sector bodes well for the long haul. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, softness in demand from industrial, automotive and consumer end-markets due to the COVID-19 outbreak remains a concern, at least in the near term. Moreover, a highly leveraged balance sheet and susceptibility to forex headwinds due to sizeable international market exposure are persistent overhangs.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ON. BidaskClub raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.73. 229,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,902,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.86. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -918.02, a P/E/G ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 27,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $776,956.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 210,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 839,129 shares of company stock valued at $22,056,143. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 37,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 47,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 103,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

