Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $97.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.14.
A number of analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.
In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,944.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,654 shares of company stock valued at $4,949,164. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $118.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 105.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.07. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.
Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Omnicell Company Profile
Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.
