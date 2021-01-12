Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $97.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.14.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,944.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,654 shares of company stock valued at $4,949,164. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 52.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 1,430.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $118.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 105.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.07. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

