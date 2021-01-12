Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (OIT.L) (LON:OIT) Insider Acquires £4,949.18 in Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (OIT.L) (LON:OIT) insider Arabella Cecil acquired 3,778 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (OIT.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £4,949.18 ($6,466.14).

Shares of OIT stock traded down GBX 3.96 ($0.05) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 128.04 ($1.67). 74,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,479. The firm has a market capitalization of £112.65 million and a PE ratio of -81.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 123.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 105.15. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 137 ($1.79).

