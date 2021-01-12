O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Discovery makes up 5.1% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned about 0.06% of Discovery worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 69.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 619,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,548,000 after acquiring an additional 253,438 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 20,241 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 23.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Discovery by 1,150.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 289,729 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $30.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

